Attacker stabs sleeping woman in Las Vegas apartment

A woman awoke early Tuesday inside her apartment to find another woman on top of her “stabbing her repeatedly,” according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was stabbed at Sherwood apartment complex at 2566 Sherwood St. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The woman called 911 just after 5:40 a.m. to report the stabbing, which occurred inside an apartment on the 2500 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara 4.8Avenue and Paradise Road. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of approximately five stab wounds “in the head and torso area” but was expected to survive, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Detectives believe the victim and the armed woman, who had left the area before officers arrived, knew each other, according to Gordon. It was not clear what charges the other woman will face.

A small portion of Sherwood, a residential street lined with apartments, remained taped off as of about 8 a.m. but was causing no major traffic delays.

