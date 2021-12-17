43°F
Coroner IDs man stabbed in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified the Las Vegas man who was fatally stabbed during a fight early Tuesday.

Davelle Johnson, 45, died Tuesday from a stab wound of the head, the coroner’s office ruled.

Johnson, who police initially said was 55, was found dead on the 1200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near East Park Paseo Street. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta said Johnson was in a fight with another man when he was stabbed.

The assailant ran off and had not been arrested as of Thursday.

Valenta said Tuesday that police were still unsure what caused the fight.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

