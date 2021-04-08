Fight leads to man being stabbed at Strip hotel

Las Vegas police are investigating a fight that led to one man being stabbed at the Cosmopolitan early Thursday.

Las Vegas police units outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel on Thursday, April 8, 2021, as officers investigate a stabbing. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“There was an altercation between a group of males that led to one male sustaining a couple of lacerations to his upper body shoulder area and arm area,” said police Lt. Noe Esparza in a text. “The male was transported to a local area hospital for his injuries and the injuries as of now appear to be nonlife-threatening. At this time the investigation is still fluid and ongoing.”

The incident occurred about 5 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

