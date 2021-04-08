78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Stabbings

Fight leads to man being stabbed at Strip hotel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2021 - 6:30 am
 
Updated April 8, 2021 - 10:39 am
Las Vegas police units outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel on Thursday, April 8, 2021, as officers i ...
Las Vegas police units outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel on Thursday, April 8, 2021, as officers investigate a stabbing. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police units outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel on Thursday, April 8, 2021, as officers i ...
Las Vegas police units outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel on Thursday, April 8, 2021, as officers investigate a stabbing. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fight that led to one man being stabbed at the Cosmopolitan early Thursday.

“There was an altercation between a group of males that led to one male sustaining a couple of lacerations to his upper body shoulder area and arm area,” said police Lt. Noe Esparza in a text. “The male was transported to a local area hospital for his injuries and the injuries as of now appear to be nonlife-threatening. At this time the investigation is still fluid and ongoing.”

The incident occurred about 5 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
2
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
3
$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
4
Raiders more versatile offensively, but one major hole remains
Raiders more versatile offensively, but one major hole remains
5
MGM bringing back conventions with in-room testing, vaccine passport technology
MGM bringing back conventions with in-room testing, vaccine passport technology
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST