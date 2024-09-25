93°F
Henderson stabbing sends 3 to hospital with 2 in critical condition

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2024 - 7:00 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2024 - 7:06 pm

Three people were stabbed Tuesday evening, with two being listed in critical condition at Henderson-area hospitals.

The third victim was reported in stable condition, and a suspect has been apprehended, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The stabbings occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Ruby Sparrow Street, about a mile east of Sam Boyd Stadium.

There was no active threat to the community, police said before 7 p.m.

No other details will be provided as the event is under investigation, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

