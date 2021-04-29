Las Vegas man charged with unprovoked stabbing of stranger at store

A Las Vegas man with a lengthy criminal history has been charged with the unprovoked stabbing of a stranger at a central Las Vegas convenience store Sunday morning.

Mene Dambrowski (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Mene Dambrowski, 43, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and battery, both with use of a deadly weapon, in the 8:23 a.m. stabbing in front of a 7-Eleven store at 901 N. Rancho Drive.

Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Dambrowski that a man was sitting near the front door of the store “when he was approached by a subject whom he did not know.”

“The unidentified subject had what (the victim) believed was an ice pick in his hand and began striking him on his face four to five times,” police said.

Video obtained from the store subsequently showed the assailant wielding a pair of scissors and repeatedly stabbing the victim in the face. The victim survived the attack.

“There was no exchange of words between the victim and suspect,” police said.

About an hour after the stabbing, police received a call at the Horizon Specialty Hospital, 640 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. Employees said a man was at the business, being “aggressive with employees,” police said. Police said they made contact with the man, identified as Dambrowski, and immediately recognized him as the man who carried out the scissors attack at the store.

Police said Dambrowski has a lengthy criminal history including arrests for intimidating public officers, battery, assault, assault on protected person, providing false information regarding act of terrorism, attempt robbery, battery to commit mayhem/robbery, assault with deadly weapon, coercion, destroying property and domestic battery. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Dambrowski has been arrested 13 other times in Las Vegas police jurisdiction since 2012.

A preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court is scheduled for May 12.

