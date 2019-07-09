Las Vegas police search for suspect who stabbed man in the face

Officers responding to calls about an attack Tuesday morning found a man who had been stabbed on the 2000 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in the face on North Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to calls about an attack found a man who had been stabbed on the 2000 block of North MLK Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police Officer Larry Hadfield.

“There was a confrontation between two males and one stabbed the other and the other left,” Hadfield said, describing the victim’s injuries as nonlife-threatening.

Police believe the suspect may be armed with a screwdriver, Hadfield said.

