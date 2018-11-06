Las Vegas police searching for downtown stabbing suspect

Las Vegas police are searching for at least one suspect Tuesday after a man was found stabbed in the downtown area.

The stabbing was reported at about 1:15 p.m. on the 200 block of 13th Street, near East Ogden Avenue, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said. The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, but his condition was not immediately known.

A suspect in the stabbing was not in custody as of 2 p.m., Hadfield said.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.