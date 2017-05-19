Las Vegas police seek woman who stabbed elderly man in April

Police need the public’s help identifying a woman who stabbed an elderly man in April in downtown Las Vegas.

About 5:10 p.m. April 25, patrol officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 600 block of Fremont Street to investigate reports of a stabbing.

Arriving officers found an elderly man in a hotel valet area suffering from puncture wounds to the back of his neck, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not identify the hotel where the incident occurred.

Metro’s investigation showed that the man had been sitting on a bench near the valet when a woman he did not know approached him and told him “she had been watching him,” police said. She bent down to hug him and stabbed the victim twice in the back of the neck with an unknown object before fleeing the area.

Police described the suspect as a black woman in her 30s. She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s investigations section at 702-828-4314 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.