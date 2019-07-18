Las Vegas resident accused of stabbing boyfriend, woman

A woman is facing felony charges of battery and domestic battery in connection with the stabbing that occurred early Wednesday.

A woman is facing felony charges of battery and domestic battery in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday after the woman walked in on her boyfriend and another woman at their south Las Vegas home.

Jail and court records have identified the woman as Jackie Lee Johnson, 38. She was being held Thursday on $40,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Few details have been released, but Las Vegas police have said that the woman stabbed her boyfriend and the other woman during an argument about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after the woman arrived home at 6930 S. Paradise Road, near Sunset Road, to find her boyfriend inside the apartment with another woman.

Johnson left the apartment but returned a short time later, at which point she was taken into custody, police said. Her boyfriend and the other woman were taken to a local hospital with survivable injuries.

The suspect was expected to make her initial appearance in court Thursday morning.

