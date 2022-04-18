Man fatally stabbed near UNLV identified

The 57-year-old man died from multiple stab wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

A man killed in a stabbing near UNLV Thursday was identified as Jeff Durroh.

Durroh and Emanuel Beccles, 31, were riding in a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus about 6:40 p.m. when they “got into a disturbance,” Las Vegas police said.

After they stepped out of the bus, the men fought and Beccles stabbed Durroh with a 9-to-10-inch blade, police allege.

A security officer in the area who witnessed the slaying detained Beccles while Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived shortly after and arrested him, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Beccles was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, police said.

He also is being held for violating probation in a 2019 case in which he pleaded guilty for assault with a deadly weapon, Clark County District Court records show. Beccles was given probation instead of a 2-to-5-year prison sentence, records show. He also was ordered to stay away from a private Las Vegas bus business, and pay it restitution.

Beccles’ probation was later revoked, but reinstated in December with a stipulation that he not own knives, and he was supposed to submit to mental health evaluations, records show.

Additional details on the 2019 case were not immediately available.

Beccles, who is being held without bail in the murder case, is next due in court Tuesday morning, records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

