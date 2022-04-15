Man dies after being stabbed multiple times near UNLV

Police said a homicide occurred in the 4600 block of South Maryland Parkway, near University Road.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at 4680 South Maryland Parkway, across from the UNLV campus, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man was killed in a stabbing near the UNLV campus on Thursday night, police said.

Two men riding a Regional Transportation Commission bus “got into a disturbance” at around 6:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

After stepping off the bus at a stop near University Road and South Maryland Parkway, the two engaged in a physical altercation, Spencer said.

He said a man in his early 30s stabbed a man in his late 50s multiple times with a nine to 10-inch knife.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

A security officer working at a nearby In-N-Out witnessed the stabbing.

“That security officer ran across the street and confronted the armed suspect,” Spencer said. “The security officer was able to take the suspect into custody without incident.”

Spencer said the security officer was armed with a taser and Metro officers were on scene within 30 seconds of the stabbing.

The two men involved in the altercation were not UNLV students, and Spencer said that the stabbing “has nothing to do with UNLV other than the location.”

University police said around 7:30 p.m. that Metro was “investigating an incident” at University Road and South Maryland Parkway.

“There is no threat to the campus. Please avoid the area,” a Tweet from University police read.

Spencer said the suspect would be booked into custody on one count of open murder. He said around 9:15 p.m. that South Maryland Parkway in front of UNLV would be closed for the next 90 minutes.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.