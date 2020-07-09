Man sought in June stabbing, robbery in downtown Las Vegas

Officers responded to the corner of 10th and Fremont streets at 2:48 a.m. June 16 for a call of a robbery and found that a person had been stabbed and his backpack was stolen.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an assault and robbery on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, on 10th Street and Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man who drove off in a black SUV in connection to an assault and robbery on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, on 10th Street and Fremont in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing and robbing a person sleeping on Fremont Street last month.

Officers responded to the corner of 10th and Fremont streets at 2:48 a.m. June 16 for a call of a robbery and found that a person had been stabbed and his backpack was stolen, according to a statement Wednesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the person was sleeping on the sidewalk when the robbery happened.

The man police are searching for is described as Black with a bald head, 230 pounds and 6-foot-3. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white print on the front and black shorts. He drove off in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s Downtown Area Command at 702-828-4809 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

