Stabbings

Man stabbed at central Las Vegas apartments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2020 - 4:08 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police are searching for the suspect in a central Las Vegas stabbing Sunday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to Siegel Suites Apartments, 700 Las Vegas Blvd. North, around 2:28 p.m. in response to a stabbing. Officers found a man with nonlife-threatening stab wounds.

“Officers believe the crime occurred in an identified room which officers have located and are canvassing the area of looking for witnesses,” Boxler said. “No suspects are in custody at this time.”

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard is not closed, but Boxler said Wilson Avenue is closed from the boulevard to Encanto Drive.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

