Man stabbed in face, neck after confronting hit-and-run suspect, report says

Eugene Scott (Metropolitan Police Department)

Eugene Scott (Metropolitan Police Department)

The suspect in a hit-and-run with a stolen SUV stabbed a man who confronted him about the crash last month in North Las Vegas, police said.

Eugene Scott, 22, was arrested March 30, five days after he stabbed a man near his eye and in the neck, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report. He is charged with attempted murder, possessing a stolen vehicle, mayhem and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, court records show.

At about 7 p.m. March 25, Scott drove a white Mitsubishi Outlander recklessly on North Mary Dee Avenue after witnesses saw him leave a store on East Cheyenne Avenue. He lost control of the vehicle at a curve and crashed into two parked vehicles. Scott kept driving but then fled on foot, leaving the Mitsubishi at the scene of the crash, according to the report.

A man from a nearby apartment came outside and followed Scott because he believed Scott hit his wife’s vehicle. Once he caught up to Scott, he confronted him because Scott refused to give him insurance or driver’s license information. Witnesses told police the two men got into a fight and that Scott pulled out a knife and struck the man in the face. One of the witnesses applied pressure to wounds on the man’s face and neck, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. He suffered a “major laceration across the face near his eye and was stabbed in the jugular vein.” He told police he had lost vision in one of his eyes and “has been told he most likely will not regain vision from that eye.”

Police used video surveillance and a receipt found in the Mitsubishi to identify Scott as the suspect. Officers also determined that the Mitsubishi was stolen. On March 30, the store Scott was seen originally leaving five days earlier called police saying Scott had just left. Scott had two knives on him when he was arrested, according to the report.

Scott remained in custody Wednesday on $75,000 bail, according to Clark County Detention Center records. He is due back in court April 18.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.