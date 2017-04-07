Police ID woman suspected of stabbing boyfriend with fork

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police named a suspect in a Wednesday stabbing where a woman put a fork in her boyfriend’s eye.

Booking and jail records indicate Minette Schnail Jackson, 32, was jailed Thursday on a single count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon. Her bail was set at $10,000.

She was convicted of a felony drug offense in 2003, but has no prior convictions of violent crimes.

Metropolitan Police Department records implicate Jackson in the stabbing on the 1000 block of Miller Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue.

Police said a boyfriend was arguing with his girlfriend in his home prior to the stabbing. The 61-year-old man asked the 32-year-old girlfriend to leave because she was “drunk and belligerent,” Lt. David Gordon said.

The girlfriend then stabbed the boyfriend in the eye with a fork. He went to the hospital and is expected to survive, Gordon said.

