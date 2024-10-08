Man arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas police arrested a suspect after a woman was found suffering from stab wounds on a sidewalk and was later pronounced dead.

A woman was found on a sidewalk suffering from apparent stab wounds Monday night near the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to a text from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Detectives said they learned that a man stabbed the woman and fled on foot before police arrived. Police later arrested 45-year-old Lawrence Townsend Jr. in connection with the stabbing. He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder.

Townsend is expected to make an initial appearance in court on Wednesday, according to court records.

Police said the identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office at a later date.

