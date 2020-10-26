Police investigate stabbing in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex in southeast Las Vegas early Monday.
A large police presence was observed in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street at 5:20 a.m. Police were later observed arresting a man in a convenience store parking lot at the intersection of Mountain Vista and Russell Road in a related development.
Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
