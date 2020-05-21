Police investigate stabbing that injured 2 in central Las Vegas

Police are investigating a Thursday morning stabbing that left two people injured in central Las Vegas. A suspect is in custody.

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left two people injured at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard on Thursday, May. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said officers were called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard at 9:55 a.m.

“It looks like our officers located one person who appears to be stabbed,” OcampoGomez said.

Officers also located a second victim in the area, the spokesman said, but the nature of the second individual’s injuries was not known.

“They have a suspect who is in custody,” OcampoGomez said.

Both victims were transported to hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.