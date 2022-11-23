Police need help identifying suspected Craig Ranch Regional Park stabber

North Las Vegas police released a photo Wednesday of the man suspect of stabbing three men.

North Las Vegas police have released a photo of a man suspect of stabbing three men at Craig Ranch Park. (North Las Vegas Police)

North Las Vegas police released a photo on Wednesday of a man suspect of stabbing three men.

The men who were injured, 40, 23 and 18-years-old, were in a fight around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the skate park at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Witnesses told police the suspect ran off through the basketball courts after the attack.

A photo released Wednesday showed the man running in a white shirt and black pants. Police said he was between 17 and 20- years-old with black hair.

All three people injured were hospitalized and they were expected to survive.

