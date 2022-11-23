64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Stabbings

Police need help identifying suspected Craig Ranch Regional Park stabber

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 11:56 am
 
North Las Vegas police have released a photo of a man suspect of stabbing three men at Craig Ra ...
North Las Vegas police have released a photo of a man suspect of stabbing three men at Craig Ranch Park. (North Las Vegas Police)

North Las Vegas police released a photo on Wednesday of a man suspect of stabbing three men.

The men who were injured, 40, 23 and 18-years-old, were in a fight around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the skate park at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Witnesses told police the suspect ran off through the basketball courts after the attack.

A photo released Wednesday showed the man running in a white shirt and black pants. Police said he was between 17 and 20- years-old with black hair.

All three people injured were hospitalized and they were expected to survive.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mirage Secret Garden habitat to close permanently
Mirage Secret Garden habitat to close permanently
2
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
3
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Fueled by envy, Trump unleashes friendly fire on fellow Republicans
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Fueled by envy, Trump unleashes friendly fire on fellow Republicans
4
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
5
Station Casinos planning new-look Wildfire in downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos planning new-look Wildfire in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST