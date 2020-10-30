Son stabbed father in the neck during argument, police say

Las Vegas police have released an arrest report for a man accused of stabbing his father in the neck , prompting a lengthy standoff at an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

Kyle Pike (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at the The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kyle Pike, 21, of Las Vegas, was initially booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the Oct. 21 stabbing at The Suites, 4855 Boulder Highway. Las Vegas Justice Court records now show prosecutors chose to instead charge him only with battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

An arrest report for Pike states police were called to the apartment complex at 6:28 a.m. after Pike’s father told a neighbor, then police, that his son had stabbed him in the neck with a large knife. The victim said he was arguing with his son when he was stabbed.

“(The victim) was bleeding profusely from the left side of his neck and the white t-shirt he was wearing was soaked in his own blood,” police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and survived despite what police said was an “almost severed” jugular vein on the left side of his neck. Police attempted to make contact with Kyle Pike, but couldn’t reach him in the apartment where the stabbing occurred. A nearly four-hour standoff unfolded with Pike eventually arrested by SWAT officers.

Police interviewed Pike. He told officers he was drinking and “I only remember three things: I got up to pee, I saw a flash of steel and I was holding my dad,” according to police.

Police said Pike did not admit to carrying out the stabbing. Las Vegas Justice Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 10.

