Stabbing outside downtown Las Vegas school triggers lockdown

A man was stabbed Friday morning and a suspect was taken into custody outside a school in downtown Las Vegas, necessitating a lockdown.

Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. of the assault outside Williams Elementary School, 1030 J Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Metro was assisting the Clark County School District Police Department in the investigation.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.

Williams Principal Cynthia Ireland notified parents of the situation via ParentLink, with a second message informing families that Friday’s scheduled fifth grade promotion ceremony was postponed to Monday.

“CCSD Police and Metro Police are on-campus due to an altercation on campus involving adults,” Ireland said in the message. “Out of an abundance of caution — our school remains on a lockdown. All students are safe in their classroom.”

The principal emphasized that there was no known threat to students or staff.

“We plan to continue with our school day and serve lunch shortly. We have no plans to dismiss students early,” the message stated.

The school said details on the newly scheduled time for the fifth grade ceremony would be provided later.

