Stabbing suspect arrested after North Las Vegas barricade

A suspect in the stabbing of two women this month in North Las Vegas has been taken into custody.

A suspect in the stabbing of two women this month in North Las Vegas has been taken into custody.

Synetta Harper, 38, was booked Tuesday into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. She has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Earlier Tuesday, Harper had barricaded herself in the 3300 block of North Decatur Boulevard. She was later taken into custody by the NLVPD SWAT team.

The stabbings occurred just after 9:20 a.m. Oct. 3 in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Ann Road. Arriving officers located two adult women victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported both victims to University Medical Center Trauma with serious injuries. Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.