Suspect in custody after 2 men are stabbed in central Las Vegas

Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home, leaving both with life-threatening injuries.

Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing that left two people injured at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police Lt. William Matchko said officers were called to a residence near Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard at 9:55 a.m. There, they found two victims suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to hospitals and were in critical condition, Matchko said.

A third man with a laceration to his arm was found at the scene.

“He is the apparent suspect,” Matchko said of the third man. “He was taken into custody.”

The suspect, whose name was not released, also was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Matchko said the man’s condition was described to police as “stable.”

Matchko said preliminary information indicates that the two victims and the suspect lived together in a residence near the intersection in a “transitional type of housing.”

“Apparently the three subjects are living here, but we don’t know what the cause of today’s situation was,” Matchko said.

Matchko said detectives “are currently on scene to try and conduct the investigation and find out the details of what exactly transpired today.”

