Woman arrested after fight, stabbing near elementary school

A man was stabbed near an elementary school in southwest Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

A man was stabbed near a park not far from an elementary school in southwest Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

A woman stabbed a man near a park “in close proximity” to Steele Elementary School on South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Robindale Road, just after 3:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt. She said the man came to the school after he was stabbed.

Akira Mays was arrested in connection with the stabbing Tuesday evening.

The man, who has not been identified, told police that he got into a road rage incident with a woman, and the two argued outside their vehicles while the man was picking up his kids, an arrest report said.

Mays’ son, who was underage and in the passenger seat of Mays’ car, also began arguing with the man. The son punched the man in the side, and the man responded by pushing the son to the ground, police said. The man told police he did not remember pushing or getting hit, but said he realized he was stabbed and asked school staff for help before being transported to the hospital.

Mays left the area after the incident, but was asked by police to return to the school, the report said. Police said Mays confessed to stabbing the man, and was placed in custody.

Mays told police she was merging into a single lane when another car would not let her in. Mays pulled up next to the car and began yelling at the man. After the altercation between Mays’ son and the man in the other vehicle, Mays drew a pocketknife and stabbed the man once in the stomach.

Mays then told her son to get back into the car and the two left the school. She did not tell police where the pocketknife was, the report said.

Mays has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

This story has been updated to correct the location of the stabbing.

