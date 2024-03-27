55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Student arrested after gun found at Las Vegas middle school

Canarelli Middle School (Google Street View)
Canarelli Middle School (Google Street View)
More Stories
Metro officers examine a van as part of the scene of a homicide investigation in the Venicia Ap ...
1 dead, 1 arrested in ‘random’ Las Vegas apartment complex shooting
UNLV plans reopening of Beam Hall months after shooting
Claude Rafiki (Nevada State Police)
Truck driver accused of DUI in crash that killed 3 motorcyclists
New trial date set for suspect in reporter’s slaying
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 5:56 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2024 - 5:58 pm

A student was arrested Tuesday after a gun was discovered at Canarelli Middle School in southwest Las Vegas, according to the school’s principal.

“School administration confiscated a firearm from a student,” Principal Jaclyn Ayala wrote in an email to parents and guardians of students at Canarelli, 7808 Torrey Pines Dr. just east of South Rainbow Boulevard.

“The incident was immediately reported to (Clark County School District) Police for investigation,” she wrote. “As a result of the investigation, a juvenile was arrested.”

“Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus,” she stated.

The school district will continue to pursue “any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct,” she stated.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
School worker exchanged about 1K texts with girl to lure her into relationship, police say
recommend 2
Las Vegas elementary school worker arrested in surveillance case
recommend 3
CCSD police officers to receive big raise under new agreement
recommend 4
Male armed with knife arrested after running into restaurant near UNLV
recommend 5
‘He was a beautiful fellow’: Las Vegas teen killed by speeding truck mourned
recommend 6
‘Running in my mind every night’: Widow seeks answers to husband’s shooting death