Student arrested after weapon found at Basic Academy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 3:05 pm
 
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bt ...
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A student at Basic Academy in Henderson was arrested after a weapon was found on campus Wednesday.

Principal Gerald Bustamante said in a letter to parents that Clark County School District police were called to the school, 400 Palo Verde Drive, to “investigate a report of a weapon on campus.”

“A gun was recovered and a student was arrested without incident,” the letter said. “There were no threats made to students or staff.”

Bustamante said the district will pursue “legal actions” against students who engage in violence or violate the district’s code of conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

