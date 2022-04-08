Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher

A 16-year-old is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a teacher on Thursday at Eldorado High School.

Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eldorado students Denyla Green, left, and Devon Watts, both sophomores at Eldorado, said rumors about a sexual assault had been flying across campus Thursday and Friday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marie Neisess, president Clark County Education Association, talks about the assault and school security outside Eldorado High School on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a teacher on Thursday at Eldorado High School.

Investigators believe that at around 3:30 p.m., the teen went into a classroom at the school, which is located at 1139 N. Linn Lane, to discuss his grades, then punched and choked the teacher.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found the female teacher with multiple injuries, and she said she lost consciousness during the attack, Metro said in a statement Friday.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition Friday.

Police said the boy was arrested about a mile from the school and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, kidnapping and robbery.

His name was not immediately available.

“I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School,” Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara wrote in an email to staff Friday afternoon. “Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery.”

Jara said violence would not be tolerated in the district.

“While this incident is now in the hands of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, rest assured that this suspect will be held to account for his actions,” the emails states.

In a statement on Friday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak called it a “horrendous situation.”

“We must ensure our educators remain safe as they do the important work of teaching our kids – their safety and well-being is a primary concern,” Sisolak wrote. “We must also provide the resources necessary for our students to have the mental health supports they need. I’ve made education a priority from the beginning of my administration and will continue to work with parents, teachers, students, and the community.”

Denyla Green, 16, and Devon Watts 15, both sophomores at Eldorado, said rumors about a sexual assault had been flying across campus Thursday and Friday.

Watts said he saw an ambulance on campus after school on Thursday, and he learned of the sexual assault through social media posts.

“It’s very scary,” Green said.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3421.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.