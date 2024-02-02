49°F
Crime

Substitute CCSD elementary teacher faces abuse, neglect charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 5:43 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2024 - 6:20 pm
Robert E. Lake Elementary School (Google photos)
A 66-year-old Clark County substitute teacher was arrested Thursday on suspicion of three counts of abuse and neglect.

The Clark County School District Police Department arrested Roberta McIntyre and booked her into the Clark County Detention Center.

“The arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Robert E. Lake Elementary School on Thursday,” a police department news release stated. The school is near Burnham and East Karen avenues on the east side of the valley.

McIntyre has been a substitute teacher in the district since December 2016. She has been removed from substitute pool and is no longer eligible to serve as a substitute in the district.

No other details were made available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

