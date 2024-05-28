Summerlin residents targeted in new banking scam, police say

Las Vegas police say Summerlin area residents are being targeted in a new type of scam in which callers pretend to be representatives of their bank.

Summerlin area residents have been falling victim to a new credit card scam, according to Las Vegas police.

In a social media post, the Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command said suspects are calling residents, pretending to be their bank and asking for personal information.

The suspects claim there has been “fraudulent” activity on the resident’s account, police said, and even telling them that a representative will come to their house to collect the card for “destruction.”

Be mindful and aware of a recent crime trend we're noticing. See below: pic.twitter.com/G7ww0LcNyE — LVMPD Summerlin Area Command (@LVMPD_Summerlin) May 28, 2024

Police are offering these tips to protect yourself from credit card fraud:

- Do not answer calls from numbers you do not recognize.

- Call your bank directly if you suspect fraud has been committed.

- Remember that no bank will ever send a representative to collect your card for destruction.

If you have any questions, contact crime prevention specialist Manuel Barela at m14969b@lvmpd.com.