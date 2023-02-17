57°F
Crime

Summerlin student brought gun to campus, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2023 - 3:07 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2023 - 3:52 pm
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bt ...
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A ninth-grade boy was arrested at a Summerlin high school on Friday morning after police found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The boy was reported by staff members at Palo Verde High School after a teacher saw the gun in the boy’s backpack, according to a statement from Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink.

Zink said the school, which is at 333 S. Pavilion Center Dr., was placed on a hard lockdown for eight minutes while the boy was being detained. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, minor in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

“This was a great demonstration of how school staff and school police work together to keep our kids safe,” Zink wrote in the statement.

Palo Verde Principal Lisa Schumacher wrote a letter to parents Friday morning noting that there were no threats to the school.

“All CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” Schumacher wrote.

She encouraged students to report suspicious activity to an adult or use the Safevoice reporting system through the app or by calling 833-216-7233.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

