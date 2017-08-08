Suspect faces kidnapping charge in connection with Rio incident

A 35-year-old man is being held without bail Tuesday morning in Clark County Detention Center on charges of first-degree kidnapping, robbery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial harm in connection with an incident at the Rio

The Rio (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police accused a man of kidnapping in an incident that originated Monday morning at the Rio.

Jail and booking documents show Johnathon Tyrone Harrison, 35, was booked into jail as a suspect in the event. He was held without bail Tuesday morning in Clark County Detention Center on charges of first-degree kidnapping, robbery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial harm.

About 7 a.m. Monday near the hotel valet at 3700 W. Flamingo Road, a man was seen hitting a woman, pulling her hair and throwing her into a white four-door vehicle with out-of-state license plates, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was arrested about 1:15 p.m., Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The circumstances of the incident were unclear Tuesday morning.

The woman involved was found, Metro said; her condition wasn’t known.

Metro continues to investigate.

