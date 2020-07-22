Suspect has history of recording homeless stunts, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas police said a 28-year-old man who offered a homeless man $6 to perform a stunt that led to his death was known to record similar encounters and post them on social media.

Keonte Jones (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Keonte Jones, 28, was arrested and charged with disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death after police said he offered 55-year-old Larry Coner $6 to do a backflip, which led to Coner’s death, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Jones used Facebook Live to record his June 20 encounter with Coner on the 700 block of West Owens Avenue. Coner can be seen doing two smaller flips before he attempts a backflip and lands on his neck. Jones continues to record for 10 minutes after Coner lands, laughing and encouraging those around him not to call for medical help, police said.

Coner was taken to University Medical Center, where he died June 30. The Clark County coroner’s office said he died from complications of quadriplegia, a spinal cord injury, a cervical vertebrae injury and a fall on the head. His death was ruled an accident.

The video was brought to police by Coner’s younger sister, Coressia Williams, 52, of Las Vegas, the report said.

Williams previously told the Review-Journal that her brother had been on his way home from North Vista Hospital, where he had been seeking treatment for his mental health issues, when he approached Jones and asked for money.

“Williams also claims Jones is known to approach the unhoused and have them perform these, ‘fail compilation’ acts for money and upload them on Facebook live,” the report said.

Police identified Jones based on his distinct tattoos and him recording his face in the Facebook Live video with Coner.

Jones was arrested July 14 after being pulled over for a suspended license, police said, and he “spontaneously” referenced the encounter with Coner.

“I don’t understand how this is my fault because I walked outside and a homeless dude asked me for money. I didn’t want to give him any money so I thought of the most ridiculous thing you can do for money which was a backflip and I didn’t think he would actually do it,” Jones told officers during his arrest.

According to Clark County District Court records, Jones was convicted in 2008 of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

He posted bail July 16 and is due in court again Sept. 14, records show.

