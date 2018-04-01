Suspect in rooftop standoff with Las Vegas police arrested

A man who spurred a police standoff was taken into custody Saturday after illegally entering a northeast valley home and climbing onto the roof.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was taken into custody about 2 p.m., two hours after police arrived on the 3700 block of East Glow Drive, near East Craig and North Pecos roads, police said.

The barricade began when a homeowner called 911 from outside of his house. According to the homeowner, the front door to his home was open when the suspect, who police said appeared to be mentally ill, ran inside. The man climbed onto the roof, refused to come down and removed all of his clothes while up there, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

No injuries were reported in the standoff.

The suspect has been placed on a 72-hour hold for psychiatric care and is expected to face charges, Rogers said.

3700 block of Glow Drive, Las Vegas, NV