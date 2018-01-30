Suspected Aria counterfeiter hurt jumping off Harmon overpass

A man who allegedly tried t0 use a counterfeit bill at the Aria was hospitalized after he jumped off an overpass trying to escape police.

A counterfeit $100 bill is displayed as James Taylor, deputy chief for the Nevada State Gaming Control Board, presented fraud schemes in casino crimes Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

About 2 a.m. Tuesday, security at the Aria flagged down Metropolitan Police officers and told them about the man. When police tried to talk to him, the man fled and led police on a foot chase, according to Lt. David Gordon.

The chase ended at the Harmon Avenue overpass above Interstate 15, Gordon said, when the man jumped off the side and landed in the rocky landscaping below.

Gordon said the overpass is approximately 15-20 feet above the ground. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. As of 4 a.m., his condition was unknown.

