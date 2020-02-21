Suspected DUI driver arrested after hitting CCSD bus with 50 on board

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday morning after he crashed into a school bus transporting 50 students, police said.

Clark County School Distict school bus (Review-Journal file photo)

A man suspected of DUI was arrested Friday morning after crashing into a school bus transporting 50 students in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called to the crash about 6:35 a.m. at Landberg Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, near Mountains Edge Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said. Fifty students were on board the bus during the crash, but no one was injured, she said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

