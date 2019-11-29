Suspected DUI driver in fatal Las Vegas crash faces felonies

A suspected DUI driver who authorities say ran a red light on Thanksgiving morning faces two felony counts in connection with the fatal southwest Las Vegas crash.

Las Vegas police officers investigate a fatal crash at Durango Drive and Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected DUI driver who authorities say ran a red light on Thanksgiving morning, killing a California woman and injuring a 12-year-old girl, faces two felony counts in connection with the southwest Las Vegas crash.

Nathaniel Tavers Postelle III, 27, of Las Vegas, remained in custody Friday at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of DUI resulting in death and possession of controlled substance, according to jail and court records.

The records show that Postelle is a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years probation.

Las Vegas police have said that the crash took place about 8:35 a.m. Thursday, when the woman from Victorville, California, was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra south on Durango Drive, approaching Russell Road. She had a green light.

At the same time, police said, Postelle was westbound on Russell in a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder when he ran the light at the intersection with Durango, striking the driver’s side of the Nissan.

Police said that the woman died at the crash site. She was 32, although police initially reported she was 35. Her 12-year-old passenger — a Las Vegas resident — suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution.

Postelle suffered minor head injuries and was treated at the same hospital before he was booked into the county jail. His initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court was scheduled for Friday afternoon, jail records show.

