Suspected impaired driver booked in fatal crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after a crash with a man suspected of driving under the influence.

Jenzel Navarro, 23, was driving a 2013 BMW X3 just before 10 p.m. near South Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Navarro’s SUV hit a 57-year-old woman who police said was walking outside a marked crosswalk.

The woman was taken to an unnamed hospital where she died.

Navarro was suspected of impaired driving and booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

