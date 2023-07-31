92°F
Crime

Suspected impaired driver booked in fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 6:24 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after a crash with a man suspected of driving under the influence.

Jenzel Navarro, 23, was driving a 2013 BMW X3 just before 10 p.m. near South Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Navarro’s SUV hit a 57-year-old woman who police said was walking outside a marked crosswalk.

The woman was taken to an unnamed hospital where she died.

Navarro was suspected of impaired driving and booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

