‘Suspicious package’ left at Metro headquarters
A suspicious package was received at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters Tuesday afternoon.
A “suspicious package” was received at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release.
The package was collected at Building C, where the Records and Fingerprint Bureau is housed. The bureau closed for the day.
#BREAKING: We are investigating a suspicious item containing an unknown substance at our Headquarters, Building C at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.
LVMPD ARMOR is on scene with @LasVegasFD
The Records and Fingerprint Bureau has closed for the day.
Please avoid area for now. pic.twitter.com/TCVPPzvvIB
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 11, 2023
Police are asking people to avoid the scene. LVMPD Armor and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are on scene.
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.