87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

‘Suspicious package’ left at Metro headquarters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 4:39 pm
 
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on scene at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters on Th ...
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on scene at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Courtesy of LVMPD)

A “suspicious package” was received at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

The package was collected at Building C, where the Records and Fingerprint Bureau is housed. The bureau closed for the day.

Police are asking people to avoid the scene. LVMPD Armor and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are on scene.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
2
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
3
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
Man fleeing police fatally shot by civilian near Las Vegas airport, police said
4
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police: Suspect in custody after woman’s central Las Vegas killing
Police: Suspect in custody after woman’s central Las Vegas killing
Assault reported at UNLV campus building; suspect sought
Assault reported at UNLV campus building; suspect sought
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
Man sought in east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Man sought in east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
1 fatally shot in North Las Vegas
1 fatally shot in North Las Vegas
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas
1 killed in stabbing in central Las Vegas