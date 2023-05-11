‘Suspicious package’ left at Metro headquarters

A suspicious package was received at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on scene at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Courtesy of LVMPD)

A “suspicious package” was received at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

The package was collected at Building C, where the Records and Fingerprint Bureau is housed. The bureau closed for the day.

#BREAKING: We are investigating a suspicious item containing an unknown substance at our Headquarters, Building C at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

LVMPD ARMOR is on scene with @LasVegasFD

The Records and Fingerprint Bureau has closed for the day.

Please avoid area for now. pic.twitter.com/TCVPPzvvIB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 11, 2023

Police are asking people to avoid the scene. LVMPD Armor and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are on scene.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.