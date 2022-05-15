98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

SWAT standoff in downtown Las Vegas ends

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2022 - 11:45 am
 
Updated May 15, 2022 - 4:19 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person died Sunday after an hours-long standoff with police on a downtown Las Vegas pedestrian bridge, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a shopping mall and entertainment complex on Fremont Street, Lt. Brian Boxler said.

SWAT officers were summoned to “take tactical command of the event” and had worked on a “peaceful and safe” resolution, Boxler said.

The person died at University Medical Center from injuries suffered in a fall, Boxler said about 3:15 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard South was shut down for hours in the area.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
2
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
3
Failed Ferris wheel project site on Strip for sale again
Failed Ferris wheel project site on Strip for sale again
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Imagine the unimaginable
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Imagine the unimaginable
5
Energy giant opening $250M plant in North Las Vegas
Energy giant opening $250M plant in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST