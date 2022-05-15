SWAT standoff in downtown Las Vegas ends

The Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a standoff Sunday morning with a “suicidal” person in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person died Sunday after an hours-long standoff with police on a downtown Las Vegas pedestrian bridge, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called about 8:45 a.m. to a shopping mall and entertainment complex on Fremont Street, Lt. Brian Boxler said.

SWAT officers were summoned to “take tactical command of the event” and had worked on a “peaceful and safe” resolution, Boxler said.

The person died at University Medical Center from injuries suffered in a fall, Boxler said about 3:15 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard South was shut down for hours in the area.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

