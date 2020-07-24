Troopers find 6 pounds of heroin during DUI investigation

More than six pounds of heroin was found in a suspect vehicle during a DUI investigation overnight.

Bags of heroin found inside a DUI suspect vehicle on Thursday, July 23, 2020, weighed more than 6 pounds, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (NHP Southern Command)

#whileyouweresleeping Troopers in the Las Vegas Valley conducting a DUI investigation found over 6 pounds of heroin in the suspect vehicle. DUI driver taken off our roads and 6 pounds of poison won’t make it in to our community. #busted #lasvegas #statetrooper #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/45khSBaSVX — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 24, 2020

The Southern Command of the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted out the drug find shortly after midnight Thursday.

NHP did not provide details on the location of the incident or information about any arrests.

