Crime

Truck stolen in Mesquite used to steal ATM, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 3:21 pm
 
This photo from police shows a person of interest in the theft of a truck in Mesquite and an AT ...
This photo from police shows a person of interest in the theft of a truck in Mesquite and an ATM in Littlefield, Ariz., on Feb. 11-12, 2024. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
A stolen truck was allegedly used to smash through a gas station brick wall in northwest Arizona in order to steal an ATM over the weekend.

Four men — two called suspects and two termed persons of interest — are being sought by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, which is seeking the public’s help.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a business in the 4000 block of Fleet Street in Littlefield about two men backing a truck into the front of a building and stealing an ATM before fleeing.

The investigation showed that the truck was stolen from a Mesquite landscaping company on Saturday night.

The vehicle, a black Ford Explorer, had been abandoned and was found Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Hillside Drive with the stolen and empty ATM in the back. An undisclosed amount of cash was gone.

The property owner told deputies no other vehicles were to be on his property.

“Before the theft, the suspects are seen on video surveillance conversing with another unidentified man, labeled as Person of Interest 1. Person of Interest 1 and Person of Interest 2 are seen getting in and out of the Ford Explorer before and after the theft. Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying all four of the involved males,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck or the men involved is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or 800-522-4312.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

