UNLV police identify person of interest in battery of woman Friday night

Robert Lee Kaiser (University Police Services)

UNLV police have identified a person of interest in a battery on a woman on campus Friday night.

Robert Lee Kaiser, 46, was identified on surveillance video in an assault on a woman that occurred inside UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts building, according to a news release from the University Police Services Detective Bureau.

The woman told officers she entered the bathroom on the first floor of the building and was accosted by an unknown man.

The victim did not sustain any serious injuries, according to the release. The suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading north on South Maryland Parkway toward East Flamingo Road.

The suspect was described as an adult male approximately 30 to 50 years of age, wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, a light colored ball cap, dark pants and hiking-style boots, with a distinctive, pointed beard.

If seen, police are asking that the public not approach the suspect. Anyone with information can contact university police at 702-895-3668 or anonymously through the RebelSAFE app.

