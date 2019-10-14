UNLV police investigate shooting threat found on bathroom wall

UNLV police are investigating a shooting threat written on the wall of a bathroom stall on campus.

The Maryland Parkway entrance to UNLV is shown in this file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo of the threat, which indicates that a shooting will happen on Oct. 16, has been circulating on social media. It features a racial slur and targets supporters of Bernie Sanders.

Associate Vice President and Director of University Police Services Adam Garcia said Monday that the threat was brought to the department’s attention via emails from concerned campus members.

University police are still investigating the incident in conjunction with local law enforcement, according to Garcia.

So far, the department has not been able to substantiate the threat and has no other information regarding its credibility.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

