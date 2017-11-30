ad-fullscreen
Crime

UNLV student hit by suspected drunken driver on campus

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2017 - 9:15 pm
 

A UNLV student was hit by a suspected drunken driver Wednesday while walking on campus, police said.

Police said a vehicle entered campus about 5:20 p.m. at Swenson Street and Harmon Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit the student near Lied Library, UNLV Police Department announced.

The driver drove away from the campus, police said, causing property and vehicle damage as it went.

The student was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and she was expected to survive.

Metropolitan Police Department arrested the driver on DUI-related charges, UNLV police said. It wasn’t clear where Metro found the driver.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like