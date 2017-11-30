UNLV student hit by suspected drunken driver on campus

A UNLV student was hit by a suspected drunken driver Wednesday while walking on campus, police said.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Police said a vehicle entered campus about 5:20 p.m. at Swenson Street and Harmon Avenue, jumped the sidewalk and hit the student near Lied Library, UNLV Police Department announced.

The driver drove away from the campus, police said, causing property and vehicle damage as it went.

The student was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and she was expected to survive.

Metropolitan Police Department arrested the driver on DUI-related charges, UNLV police said. It wasn’t clear where Metro found the driver.

