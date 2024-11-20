Up to $5K reward offered in case of stolen French bulldog

PETA seeks the safe return of the French bulldog as well as the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for stealing the dog, according to a press release.

Rza, a white 1 ½-year-old male French bulldog, was taken Friday, Nov., 15, 2024, from a sober living facility near East Sahara Avenue and Lynwood Streets, according to PETA. (Pawboost)

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case of a missing French bulldog apparently taken from a Las Vegas sober living complex.

Video captured a woman and a man taking the dog from a facility on Lynwood Street near East Sahara Avenue, about three blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to a PETA press release.

“According to reports, security cameras at the complex captured an unknown woman with dark hair wearing a pink sweater slipping into the building’s locked front entrance as a tenant exited at around 2 p.m. on Friday,” the release stated. “The suspect then picked up the dog — a white 1 ½-year-old male named Rza, whose guardian manages the complex and allows him to roam freely within its halls — and absconded with him. The suspect appeared to be accompanied by a man wearing a black beanie and a white and gray hoodie.”

PETA said police are investigating. Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

“This dog is surely terrified and may even be in grave danger in the hands of someone unprepared to deal with potential health issues caused by his breeding,” said PETA Director Moira Colley. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately and help Rza reunite with his family.”

PETA seeks the safe return of the French bulldog as well as the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for stealing the dog, according to the press release.

French bulldogs are a breathing-impaired breed that suffers from an array of physical disabilities because of their flattened, pushed-in snouts, causing distorted airways that leave them struggling to breathe, so locating the dog is crucial, as he may have special veterinary needs, the release said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.