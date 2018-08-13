Victim identified in fatal fight over love triangle in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after being involved in a fight over a love triangle in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after being involved in a fight over a love triangle in the central Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.

Genesis Madora Campania, 33, was visiting friends at an apartment at 3937 Spencer St., near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, when he went outside to meet another man, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records and homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The two fought because they were involved in a love triangle with a woman, Spencer said. The other man was badly injured.

People at the apartment complex called 911 around 12:15 a.m. and performed CPR on Campania, but he died at a hopsital. His cause and manner of death was still pending from the coroner’s office Monday morning.

Spencer said police were waiting for the other man’s toxicology reports before deciding whether to make an arrest.

Campania’s death was the second fight-related death in the span of 24 hours over the weekend. Police responded to another fight-related death downtown Friday around 5:20 p.m., where they found an unresponsive man in his 60s, Spencer said. The man died at the scene after being involved in a fight with a roommate, police said.

Police arrested the roommate, who had not been identified as of Monday morning.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

3937 Spencer St., Las Vegas, NV