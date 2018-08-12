Man dies after love triangle fight in central Las Vegas

A man died Saturday after he was involved in a fight in the central Las Vegas Valley, marking the valley’s second fight-related death within 24 hours, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Saturday after he was involved in a fight in the central Las Vegas Valley, marking the valley’s second fight-related death within 24 hours, police said.

The man, in his mid-30s, was visiting friends at an apartment at 3937 Spencer St., near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records and homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. He went outside to meet another man in a car.

The two fought because they were involved in a love triangle with a woman, Spencer said. The man got out of the car and was badly injured.

People at the complex performed CPR on him and called 911 about 12:15 a.m., but he died at a local hospital.

Spencer said police were waiting on the results of the man’s toxicology results before they determined whether to make an arrest.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family is notified.

Police also investigated a fight-related death Friday evening. Metro received word about 5:20 p.m. of an unresponsive man in his 60s near downtown, Spencer said. The man died at the scene, and police determined he had been involved in a fight with a roommate. Police arrested the roommate.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

3937 Spencer St., Las Vegas