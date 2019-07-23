97°F
Crime

Video of assault on woman leads to arrest of man in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 8:53 am
 

A call from a security company staffer about what he witnessed on a video surveillance camera led to the apprehension of a man in central Las Vegas suspected of assaulting a woman early Tuesday.

The security company employee monitoring video reported about 3:15 a.m. that he saw a man assaulting a woman outside a home on the 1300 block of San Pedro Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, then “pull her limp body into the residence,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said in a text.

Officers responded and attempted to contact the occupants without response.

Several hours later, police entered the house and found the victim who had injuries to her mouth. She was treated at the scene.

A man was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what, if any, charges he may be facing.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.

