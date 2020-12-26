57°F
Videos show police chase of 2 men in Summerlin

Videos recently posted to the Neighbors app appear to show officers chasing two men through a Summerlin neighborhood. The posts indicated there was a "car break in." (Elliot Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 1:48 pm
 
Videos recently posted to the Neighbors app appear to show officers chasing two men through a Summerlin neighborhood.

Two men are seen running down the street and then through a resident’s front yard before hopping a fence into a backyard. An officer also climbs over the fence to pursue them, drawing his handgun as he walks in the backyard.

The posts indicated there was a “car break in.”

A resident said Saturday that he believed the chase happened early Thursday in The Crossing village, near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive.

Further information was not available.

