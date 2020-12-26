Videos show police chase of 2 men in Summerlin
Videos recently posted to the Neighbors app appear to show officers chasing two men through a Summerlin neighborhood.
Two men are seen running down the street and then through a resident’s front yard before hopping a fence into a backyard. An officer also climbs over the fence to pursue them, drawing his handgun as he walks in the backyard.
The posts indicated there was a “car break in.”
A resident said Saturday that he believed the chase happened early Thursday in The Crossing village, near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive.
Further information was not available.