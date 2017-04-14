Volunteer coach arrested for having sex with student

Michael Barnson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A volunteer wrestling coach at Cimarron-Memorial High School was arrested in March after admitting to having sex with a 17-year-old student who wrestled at Arbor View High.

The arrest of Michael Barnson came after his wife found inappropriate pictures of the girl on his phone, according to the arrest report.

Barnson later told Clark County School District police that he and the student became close around Thanksgiving, and had sex twice, according to the report. Although he was not a coach at the school, police still concluded that he used his position as a volunteer to foster a relationship with the student.

Barnson is charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of sexual misconduct in Clark County District Court for allegedly driving the student from school with the intent to have sex, without the consent of her parents.

The district has listed him as among the 10 staff members that have been arrested for sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior with a student from last July to April.

